Rita Ora Apologizes for Throwing 30-Person Birthday Party in London amid COVID-19 Lockdown

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility," Rita Ora wrote on Instagram

Rita Ora has issued a public apology for hosting a 30-person birthday party in London during England's coronavirus lockdown.

The British singer, who turned 30 on Thanksgiving, was one of 30 people that gathered at Casa Cruz restaurant in West London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Saturday to celebrate her birthday, according to photos published by The Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to BBC News, London's Metropolitan Police broke up the party following reports about a potential breach of COVID lockdown regulations.

Per the country's current COVID-19 lockdown, which began on Nov. 5 and is set to end on Dec. 2, all pubs and restaurants in the country are closed for takeout and delivery, and indoor gatherings can only take place with those in the same household.

Ora apologized for attending the bash on her Instagram Story on Monday, calling it "a serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

"Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday," the star wrote. "It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK..."

Ora continued, "I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe," the star added. "Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologize."

Image zoom Rita Ora | Credit: Rita Ora/Instagram

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement, "It's important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules — that is for every member of the public including celebrities. Throughout the pandemic, we've been clear that it's vital for everyone to abide by the rules in order to suppress the virus and reduce the transmission but enforcement matter is for the police."

According to The Guardian, the owner of Casa Cruz is likely to be fined £10,000 by Kensington and Chelsea Council for the party.

Ora is also expected to be fined.