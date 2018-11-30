Rita Ora Says She Doesn't Have a Type as Rumors Swirl She's Dating Andrew Garfield

When it comes to dating, Rita Ora doesn’t have a type.

The “Your Song” singer, 28, opened up about her love life to PEOPLE while discussing her long-awaited second album (and first-ever U.S. release) Phoenix in this week’s issue, admitting she is all over the map when it comes to whom she’s attracted.

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora confessed. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

Ora’s past romances are certainly indicative of that. Former boyfriends include Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Recently, Ora has been linked in the tabloids to Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield. A rep for Ora had no comment, while a rep for Garfield didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Asked how she’s feeling these days, Ora said, “I feel great!”

Back in September, around the time of her split from music producer Andrew Watt after 13 months of dating, Ora told Official Vodafone Big Top 40 that dating gives her “crazy anxiety.”

Her new single, “Let Me Love You,” has Ora singing about pushing away from a relationship after it starts to get real.

So does Ora have trouble letting romantic love interests into her life?

“No, not really,” she tells PEOPLE. “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.”

“‘Let You Love Me’ wasn’t that deep,” she adds. “It was just kind of like a moment in time for me that I felt like everyone kind of goes through when they’re not mentally ready to commit to something, so it was more about running away from something that you didn’t feel like you could handle at that moment. It was more of a sense of relief.”

Elsewhere in her chat, Ora talked about returning to music.

In the six years since the release of her first album, Ora expanded her role in the entertainment industry, designing clothes and hosting shows (like America’s Next Top Model).

Asked how she’s changed, Ora reveals she looks at things “differently.”

“I’ve built a really strong foundation, so I can portray a lot of my vulnerability, which is what I felt pop music really needs right now,” she said. “Just that sense of authenticity and truth.”