Rising Soundcloud Artist Hella Sketchy Dies at 18: 'We Promise Your Legacy Will Live on Forever'

Jacob Tyler Thureson aka Hella Sketchy

Rapper Hella Sketchy died this week after suffering a drug overdose and subsequently falling into a coma. He was 18.

Born Jacob Tyler Thureson, the musician died early in the morning of June 27, his dad, Erik Thureson, confirmed on Twitter Thursday. According to Erik, Jacob was found unresponsive on June 13th from an apparent drug overdose before being taken to the emergency room, where he was in a coma for 14 days.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined that it would end like this,” Erik said in a series of tweets. He then urged his son’s fans to recognize the impact of the opioid crisis across the United States.

“The opioid epidemic does not discriminate,” he said. “The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma.”

“Jacob’s life was not and will not be in vain,” Erik continued, noting how many people his son touched in his short life.

“Jacob touched many lives. He had so many praying. There was unity from people of all backgrounds with 1 hope for Jacob to pull through. We don’t understand why but we do know that no matter what God is still good & we praise him.”

“We love you Jacob. More than words can express. We honor your short life of 18 years but we promise, your legacy will live on forever,” he concluded.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to help the family pay for the medical bills from the rapper’s two weeks in the hospital. As of Friday, more than $11,000 had been raised, with a $100,000 goal.

Members of the music industry also expressed their grief upon learning of musician’s death.

“The tragic passing of Hella Sketchy is a devastating loss. He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor,” APG/Atlantic Records said in a statement.

“He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short. Everyone at APG and Atlantic sends our deepest condolence to his family, friends and fans.”

“Rip @hellasketchers u were young as s— man what the f—” tweeted one of his collaborators, Rico Nasty.

Jacob rose to popularity as Hella Sketchy on Soundcloud, where he has more than 22,000 followers. He released his debut album, titled Hella Sketchy, earlier this year.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.