Rising Rapper ohtrapstar Dies in Fiery Car Crash That Killed 2 Others: Police

Ernesto Enrique Carralero, who performed under the stage name ohtrapstar, died after the car he was in lost control and crashed into a duplex, bursting into flames

A rising rapper was among three people who died after their car crashed into a duplex in Miami early morning Wednesday, police say.

The car was going westbound on 82nd Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence in the area, the Miami Police Department told local outlet WSVN.

The car then flipped over and burst into flames, according to Local10 and NBC Miami.

Police identified the three victims as Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse , 22, and Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, the outlet reports.

Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega told PEOPLE that a man and woman who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The other man who was in the car was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Vega said.

The outlet also reports that five people were inside the duplex at the time of the crash, and a man and a woman who were in a bedroom were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

"What woke me up is the wall when it dropped on me I was sleeping. I just woke up and then I see the fire," Jackner Surlin, who lives in the home, told NBC Miami. "And I got out of the house and I see the car that broke the wall and had the fire in it."

Officer Vega told the outlet that the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear what caused the fatal accident.

"We do believe that speed could be a factor, it is still too early in the investigation and we're investigating it to see if that played any role in the accident," he told NBC Miami.

Carralero was a Miami rapper who performed under the stage name ohtrapstar, and was known for his songs "Choppa" and "1%."

Lil Ominous, who collaborated with the rapper on multiple tracks, posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram in wake of the artist's death.

"i didn't agree with a lot of the things and people you hung out with. created a huge distance between us . But at the end i was planning on forgiving you when i get the time is right . Now your gone , i can't tell you i accept your apology . i can't tell you we could have been bigger with the 1% . Seeing you gone hit me hard . gives me so much guilt in my heart knowing you were trying to reach out to me to apologize," he wrote.

"i was stubborn and kept blocking and ignoring you . I love you little bro . i'm sorry i couldn't be there for you . I'm so sad right now . you don't deserve that . We made so many memories since we were young , trying to teach you how to rap , play basketball , and treat your mother right . i miss you bro u will forever be in my heart," he continued.

"I FORGIVE YOU BRO I DONT CARE WHAT PEOPLE THINK I LOVE YOU AND YOU WERE ALWAYS MY LITTLE BRO . I ALWAYS HAD YOUR BACK . WISH YOU WERE STILL HERE . IM SORRY LITTLE BRO IM SO SORRY .LONG LIVE OHTRAPSTAR 1% SOLIDER," he concluded.

