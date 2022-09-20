Ready to Rock? Check Out Our Photos from This Weekend's Riot Fest in Chicago

Some of the best bands in the business came together at Douglass Park for three days of music: see the intimate PEOPLE and EW portraits

By Ben Trivett
Published on September 20, 2022 12:35 PM
01 of 33

My Chemical Romance

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
02 of 33

Alkaline Trio

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
03 of 33

AViVA

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
04 of 33

Algiers

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
05 of 33

Alice Glass

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
06 of 33

Bad Religion

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
07 of 33

The Bombpops

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
08 of 33

Chastity

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
09 of 33

Charlotte Sands

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
10 of 33

Destroy Boys

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
11 of 33

FEAR

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
12 of 33

Foxy Shazam

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
13 of 33

The Get Up Kids

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
14 of 33

The Joy Formidable

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
15 of 33

Gogol Bordello

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
16 of 33

Lunachicks

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
17 of 33

L.S. Dunes

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
18 of 33

Nine Inch Nails

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
19 of 33

Sincere Engineer

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
20 of 33

Sleater-Kinney

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
21 of 33

Sparta

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
22 of 33

Surfbort

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
23 of 33

Taking Back Sunday

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
24 of 33

The Juliana Theory

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
25 of 33

The Menzingers

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
26 of 33

THICK

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
27 of 33

Wargasm

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
28 of 33

Yungblud

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
29 of 33

GWAR

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
30 of 33

Ice Cube

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
31 of 33

Jimmy Eat World

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
32 of 33

War on Women

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
33 of 33

The Linda Lindas

2022 Riot Fest Roundup
Ben Trivett
