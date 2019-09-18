On advice for veteran artists:

Singer Chuck Ragan: “Pace yourself. You’re only gonna get slower, it’s only going to hurt more, it takes longer to heal and it definitely takes longer for weight to fall off; you can’t just eat and drink anything you want anymore”

Guitarist Chris Wollard: “I feel like for the vets, too. When I was coming up, I was always getting to meet a lot of the vets, I’d say, just keep being cool to younger bands. I’ve had this a lot where we got to meet bands where that we always looked up to and they’ve been great, supportive and always looked out for you”