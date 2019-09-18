See Our Inside Look at This Year's Riot Fest in Chicago

Plus: Find out which artist needed 12 espressos before he hit the stage over the weekend of Sept. 13-15 in Douglas Park
By Ben Trivett
September 18, 2019 01:03 PM

1 of 18

Against Me!

Ben Trivett

During the band’s afterparty performance at The Metro, they played “As the Eternal Cowboy” and “New Wave.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Blink-182

Ben Trivett

The beloved rock band played hits from their third album, Enema of the State.

3 of 18

Dashboard Confessional

Ben Trivett

On what’s next: “I don’t make my music by design, it just starts to come out, it’s starting to happen now,” singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba said. “So I would say that’s on the horizon, I don’t know when, I don’t know how far out on the horizon, but songs are starting to come. I long ago stopped trying to push the songs … I love touring so much, [but] I’ve learned you can’t rush a record so you can go back on tour. The songs won’t be as good and even if they are, you, I, won’t care about them as much. So even just in the last couple weeks they’ve started to fall, in the best way, it makes me feel like there is music to come”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Taking Back Sunday

Ben Trivett

On performing two full albums: “Well for us, 2019 marks 20 full years since we’ve been a band and so we wanted to celebrate that,” said singer Adam Lazzara. “I guess this is the only thing I’ve done consistently for 20 years in my life, and to hit that milestone and be fortunate enough as we are to do that, it should be celebrated, and we want to go celebrate with the people that made this possible”

Advertisement

5 of 18

The Beaches

Ben Trivett

On festival snacks: “Honestly [we’re] more so taking the snacks that the festival provides. We got some really good, healthyish snacks that are those popcorn chips, PopCorners. I have those in my bag ready for the ride back.”

6 of 18

Wu Tang Clan

Ben Trivett

While performing songs from 36 Chambers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard came out to perform his verses. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Dave Hause and the Mermaid

Ben Trivett

On advice to festival-goers: “Hydrate and wear sunscreen,” Hause said. “Also the ticket is, don’t wait in any line. If anything is a headache, there is some other thing you can do that you’re going to have more fun at.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Violent Femmes

Ben Trivett

On the one thing they keep in their tour bags: “Well, one thing we don’t bring is the set list, and that’s what makes us special — you’ve got to gauge the vibe, get on stage, see the audience and know what they’re ready for, not ready for, what’s gonna work and what’s not gonna work,” said bassist Brian Ritchie. “And that’s the reason why instead of what we bring, what we don’t bring, the set list, is a very crucial part of our show.”

Advertisement

9 of 18

The HU

Ben Trivett

On who they were excited to see at Riot Fest, their first U.S. festival: “SLAYER!!!!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Teenage Bottlerocket

Ben Trivett

On advice for new performers: “Try not to get run over by a fork lift,” said bassist Miguel Chen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Sincere Engineer

Ben Trivett

On playing in her hometown of Chicago: “We have a lot of friends here so it’s going to be pretty cool but I’m definitely super nervous. I’ve come to this thing since it started, since I was 13 or something, before it was even a festival, when it was at The Congress Theater so it’s weird to be on this side of it now,” said singer-songwriter Deanna Belos. “We’re going to play our whole record and the new songs, so, spoiler.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Hot Water Music

Ben Trivett

On advice for veteran artists:

Singer Chuck Ragan: “Pace yourself. You’re only gonna get slower, it’s only going to hurt more, it takes longer to heal and it definitely takes longer for weight to fall off; you can’t just eat and drink anything you want anymore” 

Guitarist  Chris Wollard: “I feel like for the vets, too. When I was coming up, I was always getting to meet a lot of the vets, I’d say, just keep being cool to younger bands. I’ve had this a lot where we got to meet bands where that we always looked up to and they’ve been great, supportive and always looked out for you”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Drakulas

Ben Trivett

On staying ‘in character’ during interviews: 

Guitarist Zach Blair: “We definitely have a character thing happening so when we’re doing interviews it’s, ‘Should we be doing this in character?’ ”

Singer Mike Wiebe: “I prefer talking about it like a film or something and you know, we wrote this film and these are the characters in the film and the characters do this and that, but I don’t have to be in character to talk about it or stay in character the whole time.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

The Descendents

Ben Trivett

On prepping for high-energy shows: “Coffee. Seriously, our drummer says if he didn’t drink 12 espressos he wouldn’t be able to play. It’s the vagueries of age — as you get older it takes more and more caffeine to get up there. These are beats that we wrote when we were 17 years old and they still have to go the same speed. So we have to make use of our favorite drug.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

This Wild Life

Ben Trivett

On who they were excited to see at Riot Fest: “We played at the same time as the Village People so I was pretty bummed about that,” said singer Kevin Jordan. “My joke when we first saw the lineup was that we’re going to play ‘YMCA’ first and steal their thunder.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Avail

Ben Trivett

The band played their fourth album, Over the James.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Andrew W.K.

Ben Trivett

The rocker was one of the highlights of day two.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.