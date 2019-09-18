Against Me!
During the band’s afterparty performance at The Metro, they played “As the Eternal Cowboy” and “New Wave.”
Blink-182
The beloved rock band played hits from their third album, Enema of the State.
Dashboard Confessional
On what’s next: “I don’t make my music by design, it just starts to come out, it’s starting to happen now,” singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba said. “So I would say that’s on the horizon, I don’t know when, I don’t know how far out on the horizon, but songs are starting to come. I long ago stopped trying to push the songs … I love touring so much, [but] I’ve learned you can’t rush a record so you can go back on tour. The songs won’t be as good and even if they are, you, I, won’t care about them as much. So even just in the last couple weeks they’ve started to fall, in the best way, it makes me feel like there is music to come”
Taking Back Sunday
On performing two full albums: “Well for us, 2019 marks 20 full years since we’ve been a band and so we wanted to celebrate that,” said singer Adam Lazzara. “I guess this is the only thing I’ve done consistently for 20 years in my life, and to hit that milestone and be fortunate enough as we are to do that, it should be celebrated, and we want to go celebrate with the people that made this possible”
The Beaches
On festival snacks: “Honestly [we’re] more so taking the snacks that the festival provides. We got some really good, healthyish snacks that are those popcorn chips, PopCorners. I have those in my bag ready for the ride back.”
Wu Tang Clan
While performing songs from 36 Chambers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son Young Dirty Bastard came out to perform his verses.
Dave Hause and the Mermaid
On advice to festival-goers: “Hydrate and wear sunscreen,” Hause said. “Also the ticket is, don’t wait in any line. If anything is a headache, there is some other thing you can do that you’re going to have more fun at.”
Violent Femmes
On the one thing they keep in their tour bags: “Well, one thing we don’t bring is the set list, and that’s what makes us special — you’ve got to gauge the vibe, get on stage, see the audience and know what they’re ready for, not ready for, what’s gonna work and what’s not gonna work,” said bassist Brian Ritchie. “And that’s the reason why instead of what we bring, what we don’t bring, the set list, is a very crucial part of our show.”
The HU
On who they were excited to see at Riot Fest, their first U.S. festival: “SLAYER!!!!”
Teenage Bottlerocket
On advice for new performers: “Try not to get run over by a fork lift,” said bassist Miguel Chen.
Sincere Engineer
On playing in her hometown of Chicago: “We have a lot of friends here so it’s going to be pretty cool but I’m definitely super nervous. I’ve come to this thing since it started, since I was 13 or something, before it was even a festival, when it was at The Congress Theater so it’s weird to be on this side of it now,” said singer-songwriter Deanna Belos. “We’re going to play our whole record and the new songs, so, spoiler.”
Hot Water Music
On advice for veteran artists:
Singer Chuck Ragan: “Pace yourself. You’re only gonna get slower, it’s only going to hurt more, it takes longer to heal and it definitely takes longer for weight to fall off; you can’t just eat and drink anything you want anymore”
Guitarist Chris Wollard: “I feel like for the vets, too. When I was coming up, I was always getting to meet a lot of the vets, I’d say, just keep being cool to younger bands. I’ve had this a lot where we got to meet bands where that we always looked up to and they’ve been great, supportive and always looked out for you”
Drakulas
On staying ‘in character’ during interviews:
Guitarist Zach Blair: “We definitely have a character thing happening so when we’re doing interviews it’s, ‘Should we be doing this in character?’ ”
Singer Mike Wiebe: “I prefer talking about it like a film or something and you know, we wrote this film and these are the characters in the film and the characters do this and that, but I don’t have to be in character to talk about it or stay in character the whole time.”
The Descendents
On prepping for high-energy shows: “Coffee. Seriously, our drummer says if he didn’t drink 12 espressos he wouldn’t be able to play. It’s the vagueries of age — as you get older it takes more and more caffeine to get up there. These are beats that we wrote when we were 17 years old and they still have to go the same speed. So we have to make use of our favorite drug.”
This Wild Life
On who they were excited to see at Riot Fest: “We played at the same time as the Village People so I was pretty bummed about that,” said singer Kevin Jordan. “My joke when we first saw the lineup was that we’re going to play ‘YMCA’ first and steal their thunder.”
Avail
The band played their fourth album, Over the James.
Andrew W.K.
The rocker was one of the highlights of day two.