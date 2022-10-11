Ringo Starr Wears Negative COVID Test as He Returns to Touring: 'On the Road Again'

The drummer, 82, was forced to cancel a series of concerts after testing positive for the virus earlier this month

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on October 11, 2022 11:45 AM

Ringo Starr is COVID-free and ready to rock!

The former Beatles drummer, 82, announced on social media that he'll resume his current tour after testing negative for the virus, which he contracted earlier this month.

"On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting. Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈✈️🥦☮️," he wrote on Instagram Monday.

Starr shared the update alongside a photo of himself flashing his signature peace sign and wearing a necklace that declared him negative for COVID.

His update was celebrated by fans and friends on social media including Olivia Harrison, the widow of Starr's former Beatles bandmate George Harrison.

"Yay. Welcome back! So glad you are over the rona. Xx❤️❤️❤️" she commented on Instagram.

The "Photograph" singer was forced to cancel seven concerts earlier this month in Minnesota and Canada after testing positive.

"It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," a spokesperson said in a statement on Oct. 3. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The spokesperson added to PEOPLE that Starr is "starting to feel better already," and hoped to resume his tour in Seattle on Oct. 11.

Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Ringo Starr. Kevin Winter/Getty

That assessment turned out to be correct, as Starr will pick up his tour Tuesday night at Seattle's Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Auditorium. He has six additional dates scheduled through Oct. 20.

The rock icon, who released his third EP, titled EP3 in September, previously opened up about taking caution amid the pandemic, telling USA Today in March 2021 that he'd only left his house around six times during the previous year.

"You've got to protect yourself if you can, but I was really pissed off," he said. "I had two tours I had to let go of, and I've already canceled the May/June one this year because I don't think it'll be safe. And that's it. Living in the now."

Starr also noted that he was vaccinated against the virus: "I've got both jabs and I'm feeling groovy."

