Ringo Starr Teams with Paul McCartney to Record John Lennon's 'Grow Old with Me' for New Album

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are paying tribute to late bandmate John Lennon.

The former Beatles have teamed up on Starr’s upcoming album, What's My Name, for a rendition of Lennon’s “Grow Old with Me.” The track was one of the final songs Lennon wrote before he was fatally shot in 1980. The original version was posthumously released on the album Milk and Honey in 1984.

For the new rendition, Starr, 79, sings and plays the drums with McCartney, 77, on bass and backing vocals. Eagles guitar legend Joe Walsh, who happens to be Starr’s brother-in-law, handles six-string duties.

The single marks the latest collaboration between the last two surviving members of the Fab Four. (George Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001.)

On Friday, Starr revealed he still gets emotional when thinking about his late bandmate and friend.

“The idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I’m an emotional person. I just loved this song. I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best,” Starr shared. “The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it.”

McCartney and Starr previously collaborated together on the latter’s album, Give More Love.

What’s My Name will be released on Oct. 25.