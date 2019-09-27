Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney Reunite at Abbey Road to Honor 50th Anniversary of Beatles' Album

The Beatles are back!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s acclaimed Abbey Road album, band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr stepped out with their wives Thursday for a star-studded party held at Abbey Road Studios in London.

McCartney, 77, stayed casual in a navy denim jacket with a sweater underneath, black jeans and blue sneakers, while his wife, Nancy Shevell, 59, wore a cream satin blouse, jeans, and silver feather earrings.

Iconic drummer Starr, 79, opted for a navy blazer over a graphic tee, a black leather belt, and sneakers, accessorizing with thick-rimmed black glasses and a peace sign necklace. His wife, Barbara Bach, 72, looked stylish in a black jacket and black pants, with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

Both musicians walked in with big smiles, holding their wives close.

Among the other celebrity guests at the anniversary party were Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton, Nile Rogers, Sir Patrick Stewart, Martin Freeman, and late bandmate George Harrison‘s wife, Olivia Harrison.

Early August marked 50 years since the Beatles walked across Abbey Road for the now-iconic photograph that graces their 1969 album of the same name.

The image, taken by photographer Iain Macmillan, shows Harrison, McCartney, Starr and John Lennon posing on a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood on a street near the location of EMI Studios, where they recorded Abbey Road and most of their catalog.

The landmark recording space, which is still in use, was later renamed Abbey Road Studios.

Recently, Starr and McCartney teamed up to pay tribute to late bandmate Lennon.

The former Beatles collaborated on Starr’s upcoming album, What’s My Name, for a rendition of Lennon’s “Grow Old with Me.” The track was one of the final songs Lennon wrote before he was fatally shot in 1980. The original version was posthumously released on the album Milk and Honey in 1984.

For the new rendition, Starr sings and plays the drums with McCartney on bass and backing vocals. Eagles guitar legend Joe Walsh, who happens to be Starr’s brother-in-law, handles six-string duties.

The single marks the latest collaboration between the last two surviving members of the Fab Four. (Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001.)

Starr revealed he still gets emotional when thinking about his late friend Lennon.

“The idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I’m an emotional person. I just loved this song. I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best,” Starr shared. “The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it.”

What’s My Name will be released on Oct. 25.