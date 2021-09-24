Ringo Starr Reflects on Paul McCartney Friendship, Says the Former Beatles 'Regularly' FaceTime

"I love the music myself and I am amazed that every generation gets into us," Ringo Starr also said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, discussing The Beatles' ongoing popularity

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney's bond hasn't waned with time.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, Starr, 81, opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel about his relationship with his former Beatles bandmate and how they are still close decades after the group first formed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by Kimmel, 53, how often he and McCartney, 79, see each other — after the late-night host said that Starr mentioned to record producer Rick Rubin that the pair FaceTime "regularly" — the singer said they recently caught up in person.

"I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically," Starr said, later noting that he and wife Barbara Bach went out to dinner with McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, as well as late bandmate George Harrison's widow, Olivia Harrison.

Kimmel asked Starr if "people lose their minds" when the group walks into a restaurant together, but the drummer said that wearing face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has helped with anonymity. "With the mask on, I can go anywhere," Starr said.

paul mccartney, ringo starr Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his lengthy chat with Kimmel, Starr also chatted about The Beatles' longevity and how their music is still being introduced to fans across the world.

Kimmel told the music legend that he was "so excited" to have him on his show, while he explained that his 7-year-old daughter Jane was similarly thrilled. "She wakes up, her alarm is set for The Beatles every morning, and it plays," he told Starr. "That's how she wakes up each day, and what an amazing thing that is."

Starr told Kimmel that his daughter's fandom, as well as that of others her age, is "amazing."