Ringo Starr Looks Back on The Beatles' Journey from Liverpool Teens to Global Superstars: See Rare Photos

The former Beatle reflects on his time with the Fab Four in a new retrospective book called Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe, available now at juliensauctions.com

By Rachel DeSantis February 16, 2022 09:00 AM

1 of 5

Here Comes the Sun

Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

"Sometimes being a Beatle could be a real day at the beach," jokes Starr, seen here in 1966. "Even in socks and sandals."

2 of 5

The Fab Four

Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

Starr, seen here with George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon in Stockholm in 1963, writes: "Thank God we came from Liverpool with our attitude. Somehow being exactly who we were got us everywhere we were going."

3 of 5

Making of Let It Be

Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

The drummer, 81, is seen here with his bandmates and Yoko Ono in 1969, during the making of The Beatles' final album Let It Be. "We were all growing up and getting lives of our own... It was never about anyone in our group not loving one another," he writes of pre-breakup tensions.

4 of 5

Loving Lennon

Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

Of the late John Lennon, seen here in an undated photo, Starr writes: "I've been missing John for more than 40 years, but I've been loving the man for more than 60."

5 of 5

Riding High

Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

The Beatles put out several movies during their decade together, including 1967's Magical Mystery Tour.

