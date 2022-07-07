In 1962, Starr officially joined The Beatles after encountering the band on the Liverpool music circuit, ultimately taking the place of the group's former drummer, Pete Best. He immediately hit the studio and tour circuit with Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.

"Thank God we came from Liverpool with our attitude," Starr wrote in his 2022 book, Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe. "Somehow being exactly who we were got us everywhere we were going."

With the band, he won nine Grammy Awards.