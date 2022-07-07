Ringo Starr's Life in Photos
The beloved rockstar turns 82 on July 7, 2022
Ringo Starr's Early Years
Born in Liverpool, England, on July 7, 1940, Richard Starkey was the lone child of Richard Starkey and Elsie Gleave, who split when he was young. At 6 years old his appendix ruptured, leading to a year-long hospital stay. Years later, at 13, he was again hospitalized with tuberculosis, but discovered percussion through his therapy, regularly playing a small drum, LIFE reported in a biography of the star.
"When I was 13, I only wanted to be a drummer," Starr said on his official website.
Ringo Starr in Rory Storm and the Hurricanes
At 17, Starr joined the Eddie Clayton Skiffle Band, moving on to Rory Storm and the Hurricanes (pictured) two years after that.
Ringo Starr with The Beatles
In 1962, Starr officially joined The Beatles after encountering the band on the Liverpool music circuit, ultimately taking the place of the group's former drummer, Pete Best. He immediately hit the studio and tour circuit with Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison.
"Thank God we came from Liverpool with our attitude," Starr wrote in his 2022 book, Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe. "Somehow being exactly who we were got us everywhere we were going."
With the band, he won nine Grammy Awards.
Ringo Starr in Movies
The drummer also had a passion for acting; though all four Beatles appeared in a handful of films tied to their albums (like A Hard Day's Night, pictured) Starr appeared in a number of movies including 1968's Candy and 1969's Magic Christian.
Ringo Starr Goes Solo
Like his bandmates, Starr went off on his own after The Beatles parted ways, releasing 20 solo albums beginning in 1970.
Ringo Star Is Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
In 1988, Starr joined Harrison, Yoko Ono and the late Lennon's sons Julian and Sean for the Beatles' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was inducted again, this time as a solo artist.
Ringo Starr and Maureen Cox
Starr married hairdresser Maureen Cox in 1965. Together, they had three children, sons Zak and Jason and daughter Lee. Though they split in 1975 after his alleged infidelities, Starr was at his ex's bedside when she died of leukemia in 1995.
Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach
Starr met future wife Barbara Bach at LAX in 1980 ahead of making the movie Caveman together; they wed in 1981. Years later they entered treatment together for alcohol addicition, spending five weeks getting sober.
"Eight days in, I decided, 'I'm here to get help because I know I'm sick,' " Starr told PEOPLE in 1989. "I just did whatever they asked me and, thank god, it pulled me through."
As for the secret to their long-lasting relationship, "I love the man, and that's it," Bach told PEOPLE in 2015. "There's no escape," added Starr. "I think I love Barbara as much [today] as I did at LAX—and I'm beyond blessed that she loves me and we're still together."
Ringo Starr on Shining Time Station
''It's fabulous being 18 inches tall and working in a children's fantasy world," he told PEOPLE of his role as the Mr. Conductor on Shining Time Station in 1989.
Ringo Starr and Son Zak Starkey
Starr's son Zak, now 56, followed in his dad's footsteps, drumming for everyone from The Who and Oasis to his pop's All-Starr Band. He also made Starr the first Beatle to become both a grandfather and a great-grandfather with his expanding family.
Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band
Touring with his All-Starr Band — which has included myriad fellow rock stars — "is a joy for me," Starr told PEOPLE in 1989, when the first iteration began. "I'm not just stuck behind the drums, I'm up there doing my boogie. We seem to have a sing-along every night. And there's great camaraderie because we're all working for each other — everyone gets the spotlight."
Ringo Starr Is Knighted
Prince William appointed Starr Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in March of 2018. Afterward, the drummer joked of the medal, "I'll be wearing it at breakfast," LIFE reported.
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney
Though The Beatles didn't necessarily part on amicable terms, McCartney and Starr remain close, having appeared on each other's solo albums through the years and at various concert events. "We have dinner together, we hang," Starr told PEOPLE in 2017. "We're still pals."
Ringo Starr at 82
At 82, Starr still tours and performs, attributing his health to clean eating and regular workouts. "To have that energy onstage," he told PEOPLE in 2015, "you have to work at keeping it."
On his birthday, the musician and friends plan to gather in Los Angeles for his annual Peace & Love birthday event, and will send his message of "Peace and Love" from the Artemis Mission Control Center in Houston to the International Space Station so it can orbit Earth.