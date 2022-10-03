Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows

Ringo Starr was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada after testing positive for COVID

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 01:35 PM

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers.

"It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The spokesperson added to PEOPLE that Starr is "starting to feel better already," and hopes to resume his tour in Seattle on Oct. 11.

Starr was forced to cancel dates this week in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton, Canada. He is currently scheduled to continue playing in the U.S. and Mexico through Oct. 20.

Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Ringo Starr. Kevin Winter/Getty

The "Photograph" singer was set to play at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota on Sunday night, but called off the show, with the venue saying that while he did not have COVID at the time, his illness was affecting his voice.

The rock icon, who released his third EP, titled EP3 in September, previously opened up about taking caution amid the pandemic, telling USA Today in March 2021 that he'd only left his house around six times during the previous year.

"You've got to protect yourself if you can, but I was really pissed off," he said. "I had two tours I had to let go of, and I've already canceled the May/June one this year because I don't think it'll be safe. And that's it. Living in the now."

Starr also noted that he was vaccinated against the virus: "I've got both jabs and I'm feeling groovy."

Last month, Starr and former bandmate Paul McCartney received their first Emmy Awards for producing the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, meaning both are now just a Tony Award shy of earning coveted EGOT status.

Related Articles
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Al Roker attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today" at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Al Roker Has 'Mild Symptoms' After Testing Positive for COVID: 'He Feels Well'
Eric Clapton performs on stage playing acoustic guitar at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 1998.
Eric Clapton Test Positive for COVID-19 and Postpones Shows After Vaccine Criticism
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Hawkins
Ringo Starr, Finneas, Billy Idol and More Mourn the Loss of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins: 'So Tragic'
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Nina Dobrev (L) and Ian Somerhalder attend the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California
Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's Relationship: A Look Back
Jeff Bridges' Daughters wedding - Brides Magazine
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID Weeks After Pancreatitis Scare: 'I'd Rather Be Playing Drums'
The Beatles
The Rock Hall's Immersive New Beatles Exhibit 'Get Back to Let It Be' Transports Fans to January 1969
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
The Beatles at Apple Studios. 24 January 1969
Rethinking 'Let It Be' : A Detailed Guide to the Expanded Version of the Beatles' Controversial Swan Song
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: Musician Chris Stapleton at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19: 'I Am Very Sorry'