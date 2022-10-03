Ringo Starr 'Starting to Feel Better Already' After Testing Positive for COVID and Canceling Shows

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID, forcing him to cancel a series of concert dates.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, had to scrap two shows this past weekend due to illness, and a spokesperson for the star confirmed that he will put five others on hold as he recovers.

"It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The spokesperson added to PEOPLE that Starr is "starting to feel better already," and hopes to resume his tour in Seattle on Oct. 11.

Starr was forced to cancel dates this week in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton, Canada. He is currently scheduled to continue playing in the U.S. and Mexico through Oct. 20.

Ringo Starr. Kevin Winter/Getty

The "Photograph" singer was set to play at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota on Sunday night, but called off the show, with the venue saying that while he did not have COVID at the time, his illness was affecting his voice.

The rock icon, who released his third EP, titled EP3 in September, previously opened up about taking caution amid the pandemic, telling USA Today in March 2021 that he'd only left his house around six times during the previous year.

"You've got to protect yourself if you can, but I was really pissed off," he said. "I had two tours I had to let go of, and I've already canceled the May/June one this year because I don't think it'll be safe. And that's it. Living in the now."

Starr also noted that he was vaccinated against the virus: "I've got both jabs and I'm feeling groovy."

Last month, Starr and former bandmate Paul McCartney received their first Emmy Awards for producing the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, meaning both are now just a Tony Award shy of earning coveted EGOT status.