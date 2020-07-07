The legendary drummer was fêted by Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney as well as John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono on social media

Ringo Starr Celebrates 80th Birthday as Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono Wish Him Well

Peace, love and happy birthday wishes to Ringo Starr, who turned 80 on Tuesday.

The legendary drummer was fêted by Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney as well as John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono on social media.

"Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!" McCartney captioned a photo of Starr peeking out from behind a pair of colorful curtains. Added Ono, 87: "Happy, Happy Birthday Ringo! lots of peace and love, yoko"

Earlier in the day, Starr thanked fans for their support, telling them he appreciated their "little movies ... cards and gifts" for his milestone birthday as he posed with wife Barbara Bach.

Both Starr and McCartney, 78, will be performing as part of Ringo's Big Birthday Show, streaming Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. EST on YouTube. The concert will feature appearances by Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark, Jr. and Sheila E., among others.

Starr's crew always welcome the chance for the pair to reunite, drum tech Jeff Chonis told PEOPLE in 2019. "They love each other a lot," observed Chonis. "They're like brothers from another mother. And they have a lot of respect [for one another]. You look at all the stuff they went through together, and they're the only two left."