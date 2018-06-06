Ringo Starr Announces New Book of Photos Offering an Intimate Glimpse into His Legendary Life

Get ready to look at life from a Starr’s perspective.

Music icon Sir Ringo Starr has announced a new book of photos due out this fall. Titled Another Day in the Life (after a certain song…) the volume will feature images taken by the man himself, coupled with commentary and anecdotes from through his legendary life and career.

“I love taking photos of random things, and seeing how they all fit together,” Starr says in a press release. “Whether it’s at home or on the road, certain things catch my eye. It’s not always the big picture that matters, but the corner of something, things other people might not notice. I love working with Genesis and had so much fun putting this collection of images together — some taken by me and some collected along the way. I hope you enjoy it too.”

This latest tome is Starr’s third collection of photography, following the bestselling Postcards From The Boys (2003) and Photograph (2013).

That’s not all that’s happening in Starr’s world. On Wednesday the indomitable stickman (and rock’s latest knight of the realm) launched his first European tour in seven years at the L’Olympia theatre in Paris — where the Beatles first played in January 1964. This time around he’s joined by his trusty team of crack players who make up the All-Starr Band, including new member Graham Gouldman of art-rockers 10cc.

Ringo Starr behind his famous Ludwig kit. Denise Truscello/WireImage

Starr will also be in France — this time in Nice, on the Southern coast — to celebrate his 78th birthday on July 7. He plans to mark the momentous occasion by inviting the world to come together in a moment of peace, love and unity. All he asks is for everyone, everywhere, to think, say, or post “#PeaceandLove” at noon their local time, thus creating a wave of positivity that will travel across the globe.

The annual celebration began in 2008, when an interviewer casually asked Starr what he wanted for his birthday. The answer, of course, was “Peace and Love.” Since then, the idea has flourished into an international event, earning sponsors including Hard Rock and The David Lynch Foundation, an organization that teaches meditation to at-risk individuals.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than Peace and Love,” he said previously in a statement. “I was blown away last year with how far this idea keeps spreading — we started in New Zealand, had people sending Peace and Love from Antarctica, Japan, Costa Rica, India, Russia, Brazil, Europe, London, Liverpool and Hawaii. It was so far out. So here we are 10 years later and it keeps growing.”