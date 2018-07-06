Sir Ringo Starr Announces Details for 10th Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Sir Ringo Starr has a birthday coming up, and to celebrate he wants us all to spread a little Peace and Love.

Everyone’s favorite knight of the realm will observe turning 78 on July 7 by inviting the world to come together in a moment of peace, love and unity. Starr himself will be in Nice, France at the Hard Rock Cafe — a fitting location considering he started the tradition 10 years ago at the Chicago branch of the franchise. But don’t worry if you can’t make the trip. All he asks is for everyone — everywhere — to think, say, or post “#PeaceandLove” at noon their local time, thus creating a wave of positivity that will travel across the globe.

The annual celebration began in 2008, when an interviewer casually asked Starr what he wanted for his birthday. The answer, of course, was “Peace and Love.” Since then, the idea has flourished into an international event, earning sponsors including Hard Rock and The David Lynch Foundation, an organization that teaches meditation to at-risk individuals.

Ringo Starr. Kevin Winter/Getty

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, than Peace and Love,” he says in a statement. “I was blown away last year with how far this idea keeps spreading — we started in New Zealand, had people sending Peace and Love from Antarctica, Japan, Costa Rica, India, Russia, Brazil, Europe, London, Liverpool and Hawaii. It was so far out. So here we are 10 years later and it keeps growing.”

Kicking off the festive mood, Starr has released a new music video for “Give More Love,” the title track to his 2017 album.

“There are a lot of people hurting out there, and if we give nothing else we have to give love,” he told PEOPLE of the song’s message in September. “I try and do that to the best of my ability. We have to remember we are not saints—sometimes there’s the other attitude, the reactive. I try not to get too much of that. But we’re doing the best we can.”

This fall, the rock legend will spread Peace and Love in person as he heads out on the road with his All-Starr Band. Check out tour dates below.

Sept 1: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, OK

Sept 2: Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, AR

Sept 3: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Sept 5: Iowa State Center, Ames, IA

Sept 7: Fox Theater, St. Louis, MO

Sept 8: TBA, Milwaukee, WI

Sept 9: Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend, IN

Sept 11: Fraze Pavilion, Kettering, OH

Sept 13: Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

Sept 14: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

Sept 15: The Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford, CT

Sept 17: Wang Theater, Boston, MA

Sept 19: Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 21: Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, OH

Sept 22: The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

Sept 23: Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St Paul, MN

Sept 25: Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

Sept 27: Humphreys, San Diego, CA

Sept 28: City National Civic, San Jose, CA

Sept 29: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA