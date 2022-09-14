Rina Sawayama Wrote About an Immigrant Friend's Difficult Coming Out Experience for Her New Album

"Send My Love to John" finds Sawayama acting as a parent apologizing for not immediately accepting their son's queer sexual identity

Published on September 14, 2022 02:50 PM
Rina Sawayama.

Rina Sawayama is opening up about the real-life story behind one of her songs.

In a new interview for Them's September cover story, Sawayama spoke about the track "Send My Love to John" off her new album Hold the Girl, out Sept 16, which was inspired by an LGBTQ+ immigrant friend's complicated process of coming out to his parents.

While the 32-year-old Japanese-British pop musician wrote most of the record from her own perspective, "Send My Love to John" finds Sawayama acting as a parent apologizing for not immediately accepting their son's queer sexual identity. The song's based on one of her friend's experiences, as his homophobic family wouldn't embrace his sexuality or acknowledge his romantic partner, John.

One day, Sawayama's friend was on the phone with his mother, who finally expressed subtle acceptance of his relationship by naming his partner while hanging up the phone, saying, "Well, send my love to John."

Rina Sawayama.

The "XS" singer-songwriter was inspired to "provide a bit of a more empathetic view" on parents, specifically those who are immigrants and "tried to assimilate and buy into this American dream and wish so many things for their child that never worked out."

She sings on the track, per the outlet, "I'm sorry for the things I've done / A misguided love to my only son / We both had to leave our mothers, to get the things we want."

"I hope that song can set a lot of people free, in terms of the people who have never said sorry to them or who will never see them for the beautiful human being that they are," Sawayama told the outlet. "I think there's a lot of people who carry that with them, [feeling like] they represent embarrassment or shame to others. I think those people deserve a sorry."

Rina Sawayama.

In a June interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022 Women in Music issue, Sawayama spoke about creating songs to represent queer people and their unique experiences in opposition to the largely heterosexual pop landscape she grew up with — and hoping it'll create real change.

Sawayama, who graduated from Cambridge with a political science degree, has long incorporated social issues into her music. On her 2020 debut album Sawayama, she tackled racism against the Asian community in the music video for "STFU!" and addressed capitalism's impact on climate change in the lyrics of "XS."

"[It's my mission] to make a pop song that sounds good, but also has meaning," she said in the interview, published during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. "It's really important to me that it has substance, it has soul."

Rina Sawayama.

With songs like her recent single "This Hell," which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about accepting a fate in hell as long as you're surrounded by loved ones, Sawayama hopes to translate ultra-specific scenarios to a broad audience.

"Being kicked out [of your home] for being gay is not something that most of the world experiences, but that feeling of parental rejection is," she said. "I always try to keep the chorus more universal, generic, so it's easy to understand, and then try to tell a story in the verses."

"That's something that I've really amped up for [Hold the Girl], and I will continue to do," added Sawayama. "If I can heal someone around me or someone that I don't know with the songs I write, and I've been given an opportunity to do so, why wouldn't I take it?"

