"If I can heal someone around me or someone that I don't know with the songs I write, and I've been given an opportunity to do so, why wouldn't I take it?" Sawayama recently told Elle

Rina Sawayama Creates Songs to Represent the 'Queer' Experience: 'I Just Want to Do Meaningful Work'

Rina Sawayama Creates Songs to Represent the 'Queer' Experience: 'I Just Want to do Meaningful Work'

Rina Sawayama Creates Songs to Represent the 'Queer' Experience: 'I Just Want to do Meaningful Work'

Rina Sawayama strives to promote acceptance in her music.

In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022 Women in Music issue, Sawayama spoke about creating songs to represent queer people and their unique experiences in opposition to the largely heterosexual pop landscape she grew up with — and hoping it'll create real change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 31-year-old Japanese-British musician, who graduated from Cambridge with a political science degree, has long incorporated social issues into her music. On her debut album Sawayama, she tackled racism against the Asian community in the music video for "STFU!" and addressed capitalism's impact on climate change in the lyrics of "XS."

Rina Sawayama Creates Songs to Represent the 'Queer' Experience: 'I Just Want to do Meaningful Work' Credit: Nathaniel Goldberg

"[It's my mission] to make a pop song that sounds good, but also has meaning," she said in the interview, published during LGBTQ+ Pride Month. "It's really important to me that it has substance, it has soul."

Similarly, Sawayama's "Chosen Family" — which received a remix with Elton John — celebrates the depth of queer friendships, a topic the pansexual-identifying musician plans to elaborate on with her forthcoming album Hold the Girl, out Sept. 2 via Dirty Hit.

"I grew up with songs about heterosexual love, and I don't negate them," she told Elle. "I think there's a place for them. Most of the world is heterosexual; it's not a big deal."

"But my best friends and my chosen family and I are queer, and they are not hearing the songs that represent them," continued Sawayama.

With songs like her latest single "This Hell," which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about accepting a fate in hell as long as you're surrounded by loved ones, Sawayama hopes to translate ultra-specific scenarios to a broad audience.

"Being kicked out [of your home] for being gay is not something that most of the world experiences, but that feeling of parental rejection is," she said. "I always try to keep the chorus more universal, generic, so it's easy to understand, and then try to tell a story in the verses."

"That's something that I've really amped up for [Hold the Girl], and I will continue to do," added Sawayama. "If I can heal someone around me or someone that I don't know with the songs I write, and I've been given an opportunity to do so, why wouldn't I take it?"

Rina Sawayama Creates Songs to Represent the 'Queer' Experience: 'I Just Want to do Meaningful Work' Rina Sawayama | Credit: Nathaniel Goldberg

Keeping that ethos in mind, her goal is to break through the "noise" of the crowded musical landscape and leave a mark with her work.