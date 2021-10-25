Riley Keough Thanks Dakota Johnson After Coldplay Dedicates Song to Late Brother Benjamin

"I wasn't ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise," said Riley Keough of the tribute to her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020

Riley Keough was touched after Coldplay honored her late brother Benjamin during a recent concert.

On Saturday night, Coldplay performed during Audacy's eighth annual We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles, with frontman Chris Martin dedicated the song "Yellow" to Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing footage from the emotional tribute on Instagram, Riley, 32, acknowledged Dakota Johnson, Martin's girlfriend, for likely orchestrating the tribute to her late brother. It was previously announced that the two actresses are working together on an upcoming limited series called Cult Following.

"@coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at @wecansurvivela ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭 I wasn't ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise," wrote Riley. "And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video 🙏."

Riley, who is Elvis Presley's granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, remembered her brother on Instagram last week on his birthday, writing, "Today's your birthday @jj_silkyhands you would be 29 today. I miss you all day every day my best friend."

"We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together," the Zola actress said. "I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On July 12, Riley marked one year since Benjamin's death with a loving tribute on Instagram, sharing a series of throwback photographs from their childhood. "Today has been a year without you baby brother," she wrote in the caption. "I miss you endlessly every day."

Speaking with The New York Times earlier this year, Riley defined the last 12 months as "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed," she recalled at the time. "I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being 'Ferociously Protective' of Her Kids in 2014 Interview

The actress added that she still struggles with accepting Benjamin's death.

"It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous," she explained. "If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."