Riley Keough Shares Photos of Late Brother Benjamin One Month After His Death: 'Angel'

"There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," Riley Keough previously said about her brother Benjamin Keough in a tribute after his death

Riley Keough is remembering her brother Benjamin, who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27.

On Tuesday, the Lodge actress, 31, shared a pair of throwback photos on her Instagram Story, one showing her younger brother smiling on a boat outing, and another of the siblings posing close for a sunny snapshot. "Angel," Riley wrote beside Benjamin's face.

Benjamin and Riley are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie’s rep, Roger Widynowski, previously told PEOPLE that the star is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough. (Lisa Marie is also mom to 11-year-old twin girls, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

In a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin on July 18, Riley wrote on Instagram that her brother was also her "best friend."

"Mornings are the hardest," she wrote, sharing several family photos. "I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," she continued. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart," she added. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you."

"I guess this is true heartbreak," Riley concluded. "I hope we meet again."

Later that month, Riley revealed a tattoo she got in Benjamin's memory that features his name "Benjamin Storm" on her collarbone. She also shared a photo of a tattoo with her own name which appeared to be one her brother had done prior to his death.

Lisa Marie’s rep Widynowski said the mother of four is “trying to stay strong” for her daughters. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," he said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin’s friend, musician Brandon Howard, recently told PEOPLE that the pressure to live up to the Presley family name "absolutely" contributed to Benjamin's struggles.

"That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," he said. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know. ... It's so random."