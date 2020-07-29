Riley Keough Shares Photos and Video of Late Brother Benjamin — and Debuts Tattoo in His Honor

Riley Keough continues to remember her late brother Benjamin, who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27.

The actress, 31, shared a few throwback photos and videos on her Instagram Story Tuesday that featured her with Benjamin.

The star also revealed a tattoo in his honor, his name "Benjamin Storm" on her collarbone. Riley added a red heart emoji to the photo, in which she peeled back the protective plastic from the fresh ink. As of July 11, Riley didn't have the collarbone tattoo.

She also shared a photo of a tattoo featuring her own name which appeared to be one her brother had done prior to his death.

In one video, the siblings laugh together in a hotel room after room service left a "rogue cheeseburger" in their suite.

Another video showed the siblings traveling together in Kyoto, Japan.

"You know, hanging out on top of a mountain in Kyoto," Benjamin said in one short clip.

On July 18, Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute in honor of Benjamin on Instagram, calling her little brother her "best friend."

"Mornings are the hardest," she wrote, sharing several photos. "I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart," she continued. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you."

"I guess this is true heartbreak," Riley concluded. "I hope we meet again."

Riley and Benjamin are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren of Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie’s rep, Roger Widynowski, previously told PEOPLE that the star is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."