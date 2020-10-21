Benjamin Keough died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27

Riley Keough Remembers 'Beautiful' Late Brother Benjamin on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

Riley Keough is honoring her late brother Benjamin, who died by suicide on July 12, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

On Wednesday, the actress, 31, shared a slideshow to Instagram which included two photos of her and her brother from her 2015 wedding to stuntman Ben Smith-Peterson, one throwback photo of her and her brother on a ride as kids at what looks like a fair and one photo of her brother standing in front of a fence as a little boy.

"Happy Birthday beautiful angel," Riley captioned the post, adding a heart and two storm cloud emojis, likely in reference to Benjamin's middle name being Storm.

Benjamin Keough as a kid Riley Keough/Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Riley also shared what Benjamin's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, whom he dated since at least September 2017, posted for his birthday.

"Happy birthday my love," Pinto captioned a slideshow of her own, which featured several photos of her and Benjamin, solo shots of Benjamin and an old video of his friends wishing him a happy birthday. "Not much to say just a really hard day, And isn't it ironic World Series Tampa Bay v Dodgers this year, I bet you're getting a kick outta that. I love you."

In Pinto's Instagram Story, she shared a video of a picnic at the beach with a few of Benjamin's "favorite things," including Chewy Chips Ahoy, croissants, muffins, fruit and bottles of kombucha.

Back in July, Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin, where she wrote on Instagram that her brother was also her "best friend."

"Mornings are the hardest," she wrote, sharing several family photos. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," she continued. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she added. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you."

"I guess this is true heartbreak," Riley concluded. "I hope we meet again."

Benjamin and Riley Keough Riley Keough Instagram

Later that month, Riley revealed a tattoo she got in Benjamin's memory that features his name "Benjamin Storm" on her collarbone. She also shared a photo of a tattoo with her own name which appeared to be one her brother had done prior to his death.

Widynowski previously said Lisa Marie, 52, is "trying to stay strong" for her daughters through this difficult time.

"She adored that boy," he said. "He was the love of her life."