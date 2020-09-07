Benjamin Keough died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27

Riley Keough Marks 2 Months Since Her Brother's Death: 'Would Give Anything for 1 More Minute'

Riley Keough continues to honor her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12 at the age of 27.

On Monday, the 31-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of herself with Benjamin on Instagram, where the two are seen sitting closely beside one another and making funny faces for the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Two months without you," Riley captioned the shot. "I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother 🌊."

Her followers posted in the comments section of the picture, where they expressed their love for the actress and her family as they continue to deal with the loss.

"Prayers for you and your family!! 🙏🏻❤️," one user wrote as another added, "Sending you so much love."

Riley also honored her late brother one month after his death, sharing a pair of throwback photos on her Instagram Story.

One image featured the siblings posing close together for a sunny snapshot, while Riley also posted another of her younger brother smiling on a boat outing, writing "Angel" near his face.

Image zoom Benjamin Keough Instagram Story Riley Keough Instagram

Image zoom Riley Keough Instagram Story Riley Keough Instagram

Riley also revealed a tattoo she got in Benjamin's memory that features his name "Benjamin Storm" on her collarbone.

Image zoom Riley Keough's Instagram riley keough/instagram

Back in July, Riley shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin, where she wrote on Instagram that her brother was also her "best friend."

"Mornings are the hardest," she wrote alongside several family photos. "I forget you're gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of," she continued. "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart," she added. "I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you."

"I guess this is true heartbreak," Riley concluded. "I hope we meet again."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Opened Up About Being ‘Ferociously Protective’ of Her Kids in 2014 Interview

Benjamin and Riley are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and grandchildren of Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie’s rep, Roger Widynowski, previously told PEOPLE that the star is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough. (Lisa Marie is also mom to 11-year-old twin girls, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said at the time. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."