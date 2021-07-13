Riley Keough Honors 'Baby Brother' Benjamin 1 Year After His Death: 'I Miss You Endlessly'

Benjamin Keough died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27

Riley Keough is remembering her brother Benjamin one year after his death.

On Monday, the Zola star, 32, paid tribute to Benjamin — who died by suicide in July 2020 — by sharing a series of throwback photographs from their childhood on her Instagram.

One shot showed the pair wearing matching blue overalls as they sat on a swing, while a young Benjamin was seen sitting on his older sister's lap in another sepia-toned picture.

The post also include a screenshot of a birthday message Benjamin had previously written for Riley on his personal Instagram, as well as images of the two with friends.

"Today has been a year without you baby brother," Riley — who is Elvis Presley's granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley's daughter — captioned the post. "I miss you endlessly every day."

The actress also shared a collage comprised of more photos from their youth on her Instagram Stories.

She did not include a caption with her posts, though she reposted some of the tributes others have shared online to honor Benjamin.

Riley recently opened up about grieving Benjamin's death, telling InStyle, "I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I'm doing that."

"I'm just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love," she continued. "And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that."

"But I think when you realize that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy, that's been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about," Riley added.

Riley has paid tribute to her brother several times in the past year — including getting a tattoo of his name on her collarbone.

"Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me," she wrote in a tribute shortly after Benjamin's death.

"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector," Riley continued. "Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart.

Benjamin is survived by his mother, father Danny Keough, Riley and twin sisters Finley and Harper, 12, whom Lisa Marie shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.