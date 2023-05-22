Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement

Riley Keough is stepping out!

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33, attended the Dior Cruise 2024 event in Mexico City on Saturday, days after she came to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

Riley wore a Dior Spring-Summer 2023 embroidered white tulle dress with Dior shoes to the fashion event, which was held at the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso — the school where Frida Kahlo met fellow artist Diego Rivera, reported Elle magazine.

Alicia Keys, Naomi Watts, Rachel Zegler and Laetitia Casta also made the trip south of the U.S. border to toast the new collection which celebrates Kahlo's artistry.

For Keough, the public appearance came after a contentious period in which Priscilla, 77, previously questioned the "validity" of daughter Lisa Marie's trust.

Legal counsel for the two parties reached a court settlement in Los Angeles last Tuesday, with Riley's side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's lawyer, later told reporters "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy."

"Everyone is happy," he added. "Unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney added that "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

Reps for Riley have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment following the settlement.

The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.