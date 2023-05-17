Riley Keough 'Doesn't Want Drama' with Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie Trust Dispute: Source (Exclusive)

Riley Keough is looking forward to putting family drama behind her.

After the Daisy Jones & The Six star, 33, reached a settlement with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 77, in court on Tuesday over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively Keough is hoping to move on.

"Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother," says the source of Keough, who was photographed in Vancouver on Wednesday picking up coffee. "She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly."

Lisa Marie — who was also mom to 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper (with ex-husband Michael Lockwood) — died suddenly in January at 54 years old, and "Riley is still grieving her mom," adds the source. "It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority."

VCSightings/WireImage

Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed they had welcomed a daughter together at Lisa Marie's public memorial on January 22.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart," Smith-Petersen said onstage, reading a tribute on his wife's behalf.

Counsel for Priscilla and Keough said in court Tuesday their clients had reached a settlement, and that Keough's team would be submitting a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade Trust and a life insurance trust.

"Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future," said Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla's lawyer, outside court. Added Keough's attorney, Justin Gold: "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust days after her daughter's public memorial.

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and gave control of the trust — including the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley and Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin.