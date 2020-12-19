"I’m thinking of everyone who's lost someone they love and everyone else whose first holiday it is with grief," the actress wrote

Riley Keough Says She 'Can't Describe How Painful' Christmas Will Be Without Late Brother Benjamin

Riley Keough is mourning the loss of her late brother Benjamin, who died by suicide on July 12. He was 27.

In an emotional post the actress shared on Instagram Friday, she expressed her grief, which she says is heightened during the holiday season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Captioning the photo, which appears to have been taken during a beach day with her late sibling, Riley, 31, wrote, "It's going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can’t describe how painful it is."

She continued, "I’m thinking of everyone whose [sic] lost someone they love and everyone else whose first holiday it is with grief, and without the person they love. And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form, and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away ❤️."

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin's mom, was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley" after his death, her rep Roger Widynowski told PEOPLE at the time. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Image zoom Benjamin Keough | Credit: Riley Keough Instagram

About one year before Benjamin's death, Lisa Marie shared a sweet photo alongside all four of her children. "Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡😘," she tweeted.

The singer shares Riley with with ex-husband Danny Keough and shares twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of Her Kids: 'Mama Lion with Cubs'

Benjamin was the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie had a particularly close bond with her son. The two even had matching tattoos, which they got together on Mother’s Day in 2009. In May 2012, while chatting with fans on Twitter about the ink they once shared, Lisa Marie said the tattoo pictured a Celtic eternity knot, which for the mother, son duo represented “eternal love and connection.”