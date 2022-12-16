Riker Lynch Shows Off His Sweet Family and 'All the Things I Love' in New 'Remedy' Music Video

All Riker Lynch wants to do is spread love and positivity.

Fresh off the release of Lynch's latest, feel-good single "Remedy," PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of its brand-new music on Friday — and he's opening up about what he turns to when he's in need of a pick-me-up.

"I wanted to create this video showing my perspective with all things I love — things that are my remedy — in hopes that it will inspire people to be the remedy for their loved ones. I'm so grateful to have such a big family, so that's definitely a big part of the video," Lynch, who was formerly in the band R5, tells PEOPLE.

Riker Lynch. Gordy De St. Jeor

He continues, "And then I got to add in my latest remedy, which is skydiving. I absolutely love it! Nothing puts you more in the present moment like jumping out of an airplane. I jump a lot with my dad and I've had the chance to meet some amazing people in the sport."

In the sweet music video, Lynch has a camera strapped onto his forehead as he walks into what appears to be his family home. He then begins to prepare for what is seemingly Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family, including brothers Ryland, 25, Ross, 26, and Rocky, 28, as well as sister Rydel, 29.

Riker Lynch. Gordy De St. Jeor

He then shows footage from an ice skating date with his wife, Savannah, toasting with a group of friends and skydiving with his family.

In the end, Lynch — who plays bass for the Driver Era alongside brothers Ross and Rocky — hopes that this song inspires individuals to lift others.

"Be that remedy for someone who needs it. Lift people up with love and kindness," he said in a press release. "We're all connected. We need more love in the world and I hope we can start to spread more love to each other."

The song, written by the iconic Diane Warren, follows Riker's release of "Feel the Love," which he dropped in April during his run on American Song Contest.

The singer-songwriter competed in the series' inaugural season, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, and earned the second place title.

"Remedy" is available now to stream and purchase.