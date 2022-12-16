Riker Lynch Shows Off His Sweet Family and 'All the Things I Love' in New 'Remedy' Music Video

Earlier this year, Lynch placed second in American Song Contest

By
Published on December 16, 2022 11:00 AM

All Riker Lynch wants to do is spread love and positivity.

Fresh off the release of Lynch's latest, feel-good single "Remedy," PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of its brand-new music on Friday — and he's opening up about what he turns to when he's in need of a pick-me-up.

"I wanted to create this video showing my perspective with all things I love — things that are my remedy — in hopes that it will inspire people to be the remedy for their loved ones. I'm so grateful to have such a big family, so that's definitely a big part of the video," Lynch, who was formerly in the band R5, tells PEOPLE.

Riker Lynch
Riker Lynch. Gordy De St. Jeor

He continues, "And then I got to add in my latest remedy, which is skydiving. I absolutely love it! Nothing puts you more in the present moment like jumping out of an airplane. I jump a lot with my dad and I've had the chance to meet some amazing people in the sport."

In the sweet music video, Lynch has a camera strapped onto his forehead as he walks into what appears to be his family home. He then begins to prepare for what is seemingly Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family, including brothers Ryland, 25, Ross, 26, and Rocky, 28, as well as sister Rydel, 29.

Riker Lynch
Riker Lynch. Gordy De St. Jeor

He then shows footage from an ice skating date with his wife, Savannah, toasting with a group of friends and skydiving with his family.

In the end, Lynch — who plays bass for the Driver Era alongside brothers Ross and Rocky — hopes that this song inspires individuals to lift others.

"Be that remedy for someone who needs it. Lift people up with love and kindness," he said in a press release. "We're all connected. We need more love in the world and I hope we can start to spread more love to each other."

Riker Lynch

The song, written by the iconic Diane Warren, follows Riker's release of "Feel the Love," which he dropped in April during his run on American Song Contest.

The singer-songwriter competed in the series' inaugural season, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, and earned the second place title.

"Remedy" is available now to stream and purchase.

Related Articles
Snoop Dogg and his family star in new Skims campaign
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Debuts New Holiday Campaign Starring Snoop Dogg — and His Gorgeous Family! 
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
Welcome home, Avery!
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
Pink Forces Grocery Store Shoppers to Have Fun in New 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again' Music Video
The Driver Era Releases 'The Summer Mixtape'
The Driver Era Talks Touring, Long Distance Relationships, Going Shirtless and 'Summer Mixtape'
Former Boy Band Member Chase Mitchell Finds a New Home in Country Music Courtesy of “Back Road”
Former Boy Band Member Chase Mitchell Finds a New Home in Country Music Courtesy of 'Back Road'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik Talks New Music Video
Goo Goo Dolls' 'You Are the Answer' Music Video Champions Domestic Abuse Survivors
rihanna
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Auti Releases Music Video for '4 Years' in Honor of Her Late Friend Luke
Auti Releases '4 Years' Video About Friend Luke Who Died by Suicide: 'I Want This Song to Bring Healing'
Colton Dixon Video Premiere, credit is Jimmy Fontaine
Colton Dixon Teams Up with Charity Offering Life-Changing Surgeries for 'Build a Boat' Music Video
Chingy
Chingy Drops Vulnerable New Single 'Can't Blame Me' About Overcoming 'Rumors and False Narratives'
TikTok Influencer Sofie Dossi Spills the Tea About the Breakup That Turned into Her Debut Single “Bunny” http://www.filepicker.io/api/file/qxkaFDdzTmSJQGXufMmR+.jpg credit Sofie Dossi
TikTok Influencer Sofie Dossi Spills the Tea About the Breakup That Turned into Her Debut Single 'Bunny'
Ben Rector
Ben Rector's 'Steady Love' Music Video Explores Life Phases with Puppets and Paper Mâché — Watch!
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance