Rihanna said she's using her music as an "outlet" amid the "overwhelming" world we live in

Rihanna Says She 'Just Wants to Have Fun with Music' on Her Next Album

Rihanna is focusing on creating music that makes her happy.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the singer revealed new details about the kind of music she hopes to record for her upcoming album, named R9 by her fans.

Sharing how she "just wants to have fun" on her next project, the Barbados native said she's already working on new songs and has held "tons of writing camps" to come up with fresh ideas.

Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since Anti in 2016, said she's been asking herself how she wants to "reimagine" her next album as her past projects have all "been so structured before."

In order to create new music, the "Diamonds" artist has posed the questions: “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?”

The Grammy winner said she'd rather focus on what kind of music brings her joy rather than strictly adhering to a specific genre. "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?" Rihanna said.

"I just want to have fun with music," she continued. "Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet.”

The pop star, who recently dropped her Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 lingerie show on Prime Video, also noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has added frustrations to her music career.

"I want to go on tour but I can't, so I'm stuck with music that I love, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that,” she said. "That's a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I'm gonna get it done.”

Earlier this summer, Rihanna revealed that while her next album is taking a long time to put together, fans "will not be disappointed" when it's finally released.

"I am always working on music," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out."

Rihanna continued, "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."