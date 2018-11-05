Rihanna Wants Donald Trump to Stop Playing Her Songs at His 'Tragic Rallies'

Rihanna wants Donald Trump to stop the music.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer recently discovered that President Trump has been playing her songs during his political rallies, and she’s less than pleased about making his playlist.

On Sunday she responded to Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker’s tweet about the anomalous nature of Trump’s rallies, which he’s continued to hold long after his electoral college victory in November 2016.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna, however, was not loving it, and she made her displeasure known. “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!” the 30-year-old pop titan responded.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

She’s not the only artist to go after Trump for using their music during his rallies. Last week Pharrell Williams sent a cease-and-desist to the president after he played his upbeat hit “Happy” at a rally that took place in the wake of the Oct. 27 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people and injured six others, USA Today reported.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” wrote Howard King, Williams’ lawyer, according to USA Today.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” the letter continued. “Demand is hereby made that you cease and desist from any further unauthorized use of Pharrell Williams’ music.”

In August, Steven Tyler sent Trump his own cease and desist letter after Trump used Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge” at a campaign event in Charleston, West Virginia. “I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission,” Tyler said in a statement. “My music is for causes not political campaigns or rallies.”

Adele, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and REM’s Michael Stipe are among the musicians who have also told Trump not to use their music.