"They have a lot in common," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of Rihanna and her new beau A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Is 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Says Source: 'They've Been Inseparable'

As the temperature drops in New York City, Rihanna's new relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky is heating up.

On Dec. 2, the pair, both 32, looked cozy as they took a nighttime stroll together around the city. Days earlier, they enjoyed a dinner date with friends at N.Y.C.'s Beatrice Inn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it."

PEOPLE confirmed that Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty) and A$AP (born Rakim Mayers) were officially an item last month. The news came after months of romance rumors, which first sparked up following the Grammy winner's split from her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January.

"Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship," an insider previously told PEOPLE of Rihanna and Jameel's split.

A$AP's lifestyle, on the other hand, is much more aligned with Rihanna's.

"They've always seemed to have a great time together," says the source. "They have a lot in common."

Indeed, they first bonded over music in 2012 — when they collaborated on Rihanna’s track “Cockiness (Love It)” — and then toured together in 2013. That same year, Rihanna served as A$AP's muse in his "Fashion Killa" music video. Most recently, they costarred in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign this summer.

Image zoom A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Beyond their careers, "they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up," adds the source.

For Thanksgiving, A$AP donated 120 meals to the homeless shelter in Harlem where he stayed with his mother, Renee Black, in the early 2000s, while Rihanna has long supported her native Barbados through her Clara Lionel Foundation and annual Diamond Ball.

"A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna," says the source. "A$AP is known for being a great guy."

Though they've remained tight-lipped about their romance thus far, the source says, "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP."