Rihanna Mourns the Death of Her Uncle Rudy with Photo Featuring Dad Ronald Fenty

Rihanna is honoring her uncle after his death.

Late Tuesday night, the “Umbrella” hitmaker shared a snapshot of her Uncle Rudy and her father, Ronald Fenty, in a touching tribute to the former.

Both men are looking at the camera in the image, and Fenty has his arm around Rudy’s shoulders.

“RIP uncle Rudy!” Rihanna, 31, captioned the post. The singer did not share any additional details about her uncle’s death.

The singer has endured a difficult relationship with her dad. This past January, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against him after he allegedly exploited her name for financial gain.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the “Pon de Replay” singer claimed her dad founded a talent-development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment along with another individual, Moses Perkins. Together, the suit claimed, the men had been posing as Rihanna’s manager in an effort to solicit new clients.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the suit claimed, in part.

Also in the suit, the beauty mogul claimed her father took false credit for booking her on a $15 million tour of Latin America, as well as a concert date at Los Angeles’ Staples Center and another show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000.

Image zoom Rihanna (L) and Ronald Fenty in 2006 David Crichlow/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna has trademarked the name “Fenty,” which has most notably been used for her wildly successful Fenty Beauty line, as well as her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection.

In the January suit, she accused her father of trying to file a trademark for the name to start his own line of boutique resorts and claimed to have sent numerous cease and desist letters to no avail. She was asking a judge to place an injunction on her father, in addition to awarding her unspecified damages.

According to Insider, the case is still pending and a jury trial is set for June 2020. A rep for Rihanna did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite their ups and downs, the pair seemed amicable in August 2018, when Rihanna posted a photo of herself and her father sharing an embrace and captioned it with heart emojis.