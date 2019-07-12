Rihanna Trolls Her Fans Who Want Her Album Out Now with Hilarious Meme: 'It Was All a Lie'

Rihanna has a message for her fans who have been anticipating the release of her new album — they’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

On Thursday, Rihanna, 31, shared an Instagram video of a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which shows Karlie Redd reading the results of a lie detector test.

“Guys, it was all a lie,” Redd says in the clip.

As for the lie Rihanna is referring to, the singer promised her loyal followers that they would be hearing new music from her this year and that’s yet to happen, so she’s trolling them by implying that they are now calling her a liar.

“Nobody: ___ Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July: ___” Rihanna captioned the post.

“I can’t believe I stan a liar….” one fan wrote in the comment section, to which Rihanna responded to with three laughing emojis.

“That’s it I’m unfollowing,” another fan commented.

“How is she gonna carry on doing this to us it’s been 3 bloody years,” a different user expressed.

Rihanna’s last album, titled Anti, was released in 2016.

Nonetheless, a plethora of her other fans and celebrities found the post funny.

Kevin Hart commented several laughing emojis.

Rihanna, whom Forbes recently named the world’s richest female musician, has stayed busy since releasing the critically acclaimed Anti in 2016: she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. She also recently announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Thanks to her jam-packed schedule, the star told Sarah Paulson in Interview magazine that she’s lost the ability to pour all of her focus and energy into creating new music with the same speed as before.

“It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to,” she explained in the interview. “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

Rihanna was unable to offer a timeline as for when fans can expect her ninth album, telling Paulson she “wish[ed] [she] knew” when it would be ready, but did tease that it would be “really fun.”

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete,” she said to Paulson. “It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”

Last month, the singer confirmed to The New York Times’ T Style magazine that she’s hard at work on a reggae album and said fans should not expect a collaboration with Lady Gaga or Drake, contrary to rumors.

“Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening,” she said of working again with frequent collaborator and on-again, off-again fling Drake. “Not on this album, that’s for sure.”