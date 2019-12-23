Rihanna Is Trolling Her Fans Waiting for a New Album — Watch Her Latest Teaser

Image zoom Rihanna Hannah Young/Shutterstock

Could Christmas be a little extra special this year for Rihanna fans?

The singer addressed her forthcoming album on Instagram on Sunday, trolling her followers once again with a teasing post. But this time, it came with a generous helping of cuteness.

In the video she shared, a white puppy can be seen hanging out in a box, hilariously headbanging to House of Pain’s 1992 hit “Jump Around.”

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” Rihanna, 31, joked in the caption.

Fans were beside themselves, pleading with the musician with comments like, “Cmon it’s Christmas time … make that gift! 😭🙌🏽🎁” and others leaving funny troll-back remarks like, “Blocked and reported for childish behavior.”

The "Work" hitmaker has been cheekily stringing her fans along for a while now about her upcoming new album, which will mark her ninth total and first since 2016’s Anti.

In October 2018, Rihanna shared a photo of herself dabbing her forehead with a tissue where, behind her, a crowd of people smiled and held up their phones to capture the star on their cameras.

“I feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles,” she wrote.

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram the previous month, she commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”

Image zoom Rihanna Frazer Harrison/Getty

The last few years have certainly been busy for Rihanna, who launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. This past May, she also announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to,” she explained of her busy schedule in a June chat for Interview magazine. “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

Rihanna, who is from Barbados, told Vogue in October that the long-awaited album would not be a reggae one, but definitely “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused.”

“It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks,” the singer shared. “Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”