Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna will be singing at the Oscars!

The star is set to perform her nominated hit "Lift Me Up" at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12.

The track is up for Best Original Song, and is one of two (with "Born Again") that Rihanna contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," said Tems — who co-wrote the song with Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler — in a press release. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

The nomination marks the first Oscars nod for Rihanna, who has nine Grammy wins to her name.

The others vying for Best Original Song include David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski for "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Diane Warren for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman as well as BloodPop and Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Rihanna is fresh off a triumphant return to the stage via the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which she performed on Feb. 12. The gig marked her first public performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

During the performance, Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The "Diamonds" singer also recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a private dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

A source told PEOPLE that she and Rocky "were very affectionate" throughout the night, and that the rapper "kept checking on her. They are a cute couple."