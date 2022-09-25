Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar

Published on September 25, 2022 03:09 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period.

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag "#SBLVII."

Representatives for Rihanna, the NFL and Roc Nation did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that despite rumors and a report insinuating otherwise, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift would not be leading the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Some Swifites quickly ran with reports, questioning whether Swift — who has starred in past commercials for Apple Music — would be playing the show, which will be replacing Pepsi with Apple Music as next year's sponsor.

Rihanna has the right amount of career-defining hits to take on the evening. The singer and businesswoman has a total of 14 No. 1 songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as 31 top 10 tracks in general. Her first No. 1, "SOS," hit the top of the charts in 2006, while her most recent chart-topper "Work" did the same a decade later.

Notably, the superstar hasn't released a new album in six years since the drop of her fan-beloved eighth studio album, Anti, which also spawned hits like "Kiss It Better," "Needed Me," and "Love on the Brain." In the years since, Rihanna has become the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the country, thanks to her continued successes with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and saw the birth of her first child with A$AP Rocky in 2022.

The Super Bowl LVII halftime show sponsorship from Apple Music is part of a multi-year deal with the NFL, the league announced earlier this week. Pepsi had previously announced that it would no longer be returning as a sponsor following its initial sponsorship at the 2007 show starring Prince and an eventual ten-year agreement that began in 2013.

Tire manufacturer Bridgestone also sponsored the show for the five years in between 2007 and 2013. The halftime show previously handed out sponsorships as a one-off yearly agreement with advertisers such as Coca-Cola and Oscar Mayer before that.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, shared in a release. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

Last year's Super Bowl halftime crew consisted of Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, marking a special moment for Dre as the grouping ran through decades of smashes. Dre, 56, said ahead of the performance that it would be "one of the biggest thrills of my career."

The Super Bowl will kick off on the evening of Feb. 12, and will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

