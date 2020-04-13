Rihanna Tells Fans to Stop Asking About Her New Album While She's 'Trying to Save the World'

Calling all Rihanna fans: stop asking about her new album. This mandate comes from RiRi herself!

While streaming on Instagram Live on Friday, Rihanna got fed up with fans constantly asking about her long-rumored, upcoming ninth album. “If one of y’all motherf—ers asks me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president…” she said.

And Rihanna isn’t just taking a dig at President Trump for no reason — she’s actually been hard at work helping those affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

First she donated $5 million to the global coronavirus relief fund via her Clara Lionel Foundation to be split among organizations like Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others. “When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives,” the foundation wrote in a statement. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

But she didn’t stop there. She also recently teamed up with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate over $4 million to help address the escalating domestic violence cases in Los Angeles that have spiked because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The donation will “provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.”

As for her upcoming album, which fans have affectionately dubbed R9, Rihanna previously teased in a cover story for Vogue‘s November issue that it will have a reggae flavor. “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna said. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

Just don’t ask when it’s coming out.

