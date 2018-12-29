Waiting FourFiveSeconds Longer? Rihanna Continues to Tease Fans About a Forthcoming Album

Rihanna is keeping her fans waiting just a little bit longer!

The singer, who hasn’t released new music since January 2016, continued to tease her followers about a forthcoming album on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an Instagram Stories post, Rihanna, 30, kept the camera on herself as she held a wad of cash in her left hand. She then blew a kiss and smiled at the camera, adding a telling caption underneath.

“‘Where the album?’ ” she wrote, before quipping, “Me: sorry my connection poor”

Rihanna/Instagram

The post comes just one week after Rihanna confirmed that a new album was on its way in the new year.

On Dec. 21, the pop star responded to a fan on Instagram who commented on her photo and asked when her new music would be released. In response, Rihanna kept it simple and wrote, “2019.”

RELATED: Rihanna Jokes She ‘Feels Attacked’ as Fans Badger Her for New Music

Over the past few months, Rihanna’s loyal fans have pressed the singer with questions about a new album. The last time she released new music was after her eighth solo album, Anti.

The fashion and beauty mogul finally took a stand in October, sharing a creative meme on Instagram.

In September, Rihanna finally addressed where R9, as she’s referring to the forthcoming album, falls in her ever-growing list of creative priorities, including acting, her makeup company, Fenty, and charity work.

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram, she commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Is Puma’s Newest Creative Director

And in April, when an Instagram follower asked for “MUSIC” instead of lingerie — she recently showed off her Savage x Fenty collection at New York Fashion Week — Rihanna responded, “She coming sis!”

With eight Grammy Awards under her belt, fans first came to know her as a musician, but Rihanna recently earned high praise for her contribution to the beauty industry.

She was featured on the cover of Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty issue, a coveted spot she secured thanks to the launch of her inclusive makeup brand, Fenty Beauty in 2017. The company earned the loyalty of consumers who had previously struggled to find foundations that matched their skin tones.