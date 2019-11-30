Reunited! Rihanna Has Surprise Run-in with Former Collaborator Paul McCartney on Same Flight

Image zoom DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Passengers were “FourFiveSeconds” away from a possible duet!

On Friday, Rihanna was surprised to find Paul McCartney on the same commercial flight and documented their reunion on Instagram Story. “I’m about to put you on blast Mr. McCartney, how are you on my flight?!” the Fenty mogul said, laughing. “Who is this peasant filming this legend?”

Rihanna, 31, also punningly captioned her video with the hashtag #RihUnion.

The pair, who were spotted arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport together, collaborated on the single “FourFiveSeconds” in 2016 with Kanye West for Rihanna’s album Anti.

RIHANNA FILMING PAUL MCCARTNEY ON THE PLANE, THAT'S SO WHOLESOME 🥺🥰 pic.twitter.com/BB0vbVxrY3 — andrey (@drivemycartney) November 30, 2019

While in the States, McCartney, 77, recently pulled off a special surprise for his wife Nancy Shevell’s colleagues at their company’s holiday party in Jersey City at Hudson House.

In a video shared on Facebook last Saturday, the Beatles legend could be seen attending the celebration with wife Nancy Shevell — who is reportedly an executive of New England Motor Freight, a company within her family’s transportation corporation.

Holding a microphone while a crowd gathers around, McCartney takes off his jacket as he ushers his wife closer to him. Then he calls out a tempo to the band and begins performing the classic Beatles’ hit “I Saw Her Standing There” as the crowd cheers. His wife, who celebrated her 60th birthday this month, is quick to bust a move.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was recently in Italy. The singer was all smiles with her brother Rorrey at the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin.