Rihanna Sues Her Father for Allegedly Exploiting Fenty Name to Solicit Business

Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, after he allegedly exploited her name for financial gain.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the pop star claims her father founded a talent development company in 2017 called Fenty Entertainment along with another individual, Moses Perkins. Together, the suit claims, the men have been posing as Rihanna‘s manager in an effort to solicit new clients. The Blast were the first to report the news.

“Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the suit claims in part.

Elsewhere in the suit, Rihanna claims her father falsely took credit for booking her on a $15 million tour of Latin America, as well as a date at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and a show at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for $400,000.

Rihanna, 30, has trademarked the name “Fenty,” which has most notably been used for her wildly successful Fenty Beauty line, as well as her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. However, in the suit, she accuses her father of trying to file a trademark for the name himself to start his own line of boutique resorts. She claims to have sent numerous cease and desist letters, but to no avail.

Now she’s asking a judge to place an injunction on her father, in addition to awarding her unspecified damages.

The singer has endured a difficult relationship with her father, a former addict whom Rihanna recalls beating her mother before their divorce when she was a child. Despite their ups and downs, the pair seemed harmonious back in August, when Rihanna posted a photo of herself and her father sharing a warm embrace.

Rihanna captioned the picture with a father-daughter emoji and a hearts emoji.