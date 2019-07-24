Rihanna is that you?!

On Tuesday, the singer, 31, shared a photo of a little girl, who looks exactly like her, and the resemblance is striking.

“Almost drop my phone. How?” Rihanna captioned the Instagram post, which shows the young child posing with a somber face, much like poses Rihanna flaunts on the red carpet.

The girl and Rihanna share a similarly shaped face and they even appear to have the same eye color.

Of course, Rihanna wasn’t the only one shocked by their likeness.

“Your twin… Wow,” one user wrote.

“Badgirl Reincarnation,” another fan commented.

“Something ain’t right how is that possible,” a different fan expressed.

Some users actually thought the photo was of Rihanna playing around with Snapchat filters.

“Lol I thought Rihanna used the baby filter,” one fan wrote.

Others thought the singer had a child.

“Rihanna got a daughter!” a fan commented.

While Rihanna isn’t a mother just yet, parenthood isn’t so far from her thoughts.

Last month, the “Work” singer revealed to Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine that she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life.”

The star is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel. She explained to Paulson, 44, that her newfound romance inspired her to fit more personal days into her busy schedule.

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” she said. “I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

However, that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down her career anytime soon.

Rihanna, whom Forbes recently named the world’s richest female musician, has stayed busy since releasing the critically acclaimed Anti in 2016: she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. She also recently announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM.

She is also working on her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, which has not yet gotten a release date.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an Instagram video of a clip from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, which shows Karlie Redd reading the results of a lie detector test.

“Guys, it was all a lie,” Redd says in the clip.

“Nobody: ___ Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July: ___,” Rihanna captioned the post, referencing her yet unfulfilled promise to her fanbase (often called the “Navy”) that she would release new music this year.

Rihanna explained to Paulson in Interview that her jam-packed schedule is the reason for the delay.

“It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to,” she explained in the interview. “I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all.”

Rihanna was unable to offer a timeline as for when fans can expect her ninth album, telling Paulson she “wish[ed] [she] knew” when it would be ready, but did tease that it would be “really fun.”