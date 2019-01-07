Fans Freak Out as Rihanna Reveals She's Back in the Studio: ‘She’s Coming to Save 2019’

Guess who’s getting back to work-work-work-work-work!

After previously teasing her fans about her forthcoming album, Rihanna finally had mercy on them, sharing that she’s back in the studio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday evening, the 30-year-old singer, who hasn’t released new music since January 2016, posted a short clip of the herself on her Instagram Story. After posing in a galactic filter, she reversed the camera to show off the recording consoles in front of her.

Additionally, a brief snippet of vocals played in the background, before Rihanna turned the camera back on herself and playfully appeared to flash her middle finger.

RELATED: Rihanna Jokes She ‘Feels Attacked’ as Fans Badger Her for New Music

Don Arnold/WireImage

Her fans, who have eagerly awaited Rihanna’s new album for months, quickly began celebrating the news on social media.

“Queen she’s coming to save 2019,” wrote one fan, while another simply replied with a “Thank you Jesus” GIF.

Although Rihanna has yet to share exactly what kind of music will be on her album, a fan account noted that the singer had recently followed two Jamaican producers on Instagram. Rihanna had previously shared that she planned on making a reggae album in a June cover story with Vogue.

queen she's coming to save 2019 — dusk (@heatzbreaker) January 7, 2019

Even though the clip only offered a brief glimpse of her new material, fans are already convinced that Rihanna has a hit on her hands.

“A bop already… I can smell the #1 spot,” wrote one fan, while another predicted that it was only a matter of time before the 2 second-long snippet started charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rihanna

RELATED: Waiting FourFiveSeconds Longer? Rihanna Continues to Tease Fans About a Forthcoming Album

The news comes weeks after the singer, who has recently been focusing on her Fenty Beauty line as well as her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, teased her fans about her upcoming release.

In a December Instagram Story post, Rihanna shared a silly clip of herself holding up a wad of cash in her left hand, before blowing a kiss and smiling to the camera.

“‘Where the album?’ ” she wrote, before quipping, “Me: sorry my connection poor”

One week earlier, the pop star responded to a fan on Instagram, letting them know that they could expect new music in “2019.”

Rihanna Rihanna/Instagram

RELATED: Rihanna Jokes She ‘Feels Attacked’ as Fans Badger Her for New Music

Joking about just how much her fans want a new album from her, in October the singer shared a creative meme on Instagram, as she revealed that she “feels attacked.”

“When your fans keep asking you for new music,” the meme read, accompanied by a post of Rihanna dabbing her forehead while a group of excited fans stood in the background.

The previous month, Rihanna told her fans that although she’s staying busy with her ever-growing list of creative pursuits and charity work, she can’t wait to be able to share what she’s been working on.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves in Sheer Dress at Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram, she commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”