Rihanna Spotted 'Smiling and Giggling' with Pals During Low-Key Bar Outing in Boston

“Pour It Up”!

Rihanna stepped out for a low-key night on the town in Boston on Monday.

The pop star and beauty mogul, 31, hit up Pour House Monday evening with two others, joining a group of friends in the back of the bar at a corner pub table. The group, which arrived around 9 p.m., ordered food and hung out for a couple hours with two bodyguards sitting close by as Rihanna sat facing the back wall.

Image zoom Rihanna Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

General Manager Brian Peters got a call at home from staff notifying him that the singer had popped in, and he advised the staff: “Just don’t bother her. Treat her like any other customer.”

“She was really, really cool,” Peters tells PEOPLE. “She tipped well and everything else.”

After the meal, Rihanna even posed for a quick photo with bar employees. Dressed all in black with pristine white high-top sneakers and her long black hair flowing behind her, the Fenty Beauty founder handed off her styrofoam container of leftovers to a friend before heading back out onto Boylston Street and hopping into a waiting SUV around 11 p.m.

“She smelled unbelievably wonderful,” fellow diner Brian Rene Bergeron told PEOPLE. “She seemed happy, was smiling and giggling as she walked by.”

This isn’t Rihanna’s first trip to New England. The star has made several surprise appearances in Boston in recent years, mostly with her boyfriend Hasaan Jameel, billionaire heir to the famed Abdul Latif Jameel business dynasty of Saudi Arabia, during his business trips.

Jameel — who has been linked to Rihanna since 2017 — serves as president of the company’s charitable organization, Community Jameel, which frequently partners up with Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.