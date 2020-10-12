Rihanna, Snoop Dog and More Celebrate Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Championship Win: ‘Kobe Is Proud’

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, nearly nine months after Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers are this year's NBA Champions!

On Sunday night, the Lakers came out victorious over the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles team defeated Miami 106-93 in Game 6 of their best of seven series at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After the game, several celebrities and famous faces celebrated the win on social media, including Rihanna, who couldn't be happier for the Lakers.

The "Love on the Brain" singer shared a video of herself decked out in Lakers' gear while singing along to Queen's "We Are The Champions." She noted that the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant would be proud of his former team.

"If you ain’t on this time right now...bye. Lebron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud 🙏🏿 A.D thank you! #🏆 #Congratulations," Rihanna captioned the footage.

Rihanna has been a Lakers fan for years. In 2019, she was spotted spending her 31st birthday at the Staples Center, watching the Lakers take on the Houston Rockets.

Another avid Lakers fan, Snoop Dog, also made sure to congratulate his team after the big win. The rapper shared several posts, the first a throwback photo of himself sitting courtside in bedazzled yellow and purple gear with the caption, "Gang gang 🏀🏀🏆🍾🍾✨🏀💯."

In another post, he commended James — who was also crowned the Finals' 2020 MVP — on a "job well done."

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Ice Cube (née O'Shea Jackson) called the Lakers "The Never Ending Dynasty" in his congratulatory post.

Democratic candidate for vice president and California Sen. Kamala Harris also shared some love for her state's team on Sunday.

"Congrats @Lakers on your 17th NBA Championship last night. You make California proud," she wrote on Twitter.

The win is the franchise's 17th championship, and the first since Bryant and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a title over the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Gasol made sure to congratulate his former team for their hard-won victory while also remembering his late teammate and best friend, who died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

"This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!!" he shared on Twitter.

Former Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson shared how proud he was of the franchise for their performance.

"The World Champion @Lakers dominated the Heat with their swarming defense and controlled the Heat perimeter players Herro, Robinson, and Butler. Their smothering defense turned into fast breaks on offense, that’s why they blew out the Heat!" he said.