Rihanna Skips the MTV VMAs to Twirl Up a Storm in Whimsical Gold Dress in Havana

Rihanna is gone with the wind fabulous!

The 30-year-old “Work” singer was absent from this year’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards because, in true Rihanna style, she was busy living her best life.

Instead of hitting the red carpet, the star hit a town square in Havana, Cuba, Monday treating it as a stage as she twirled around to Childish Gambino’s “Summertime Magic.”

In a video posted to her social media, Rihanna beamed as she jumped and spun around in a loose-fitting gold dress paired with sneakers and a sun straw hat.

“Do-ya-luh-me-too-?” Rihanna captioned the Instagram quoting Gambino’s lyrics.

Last week, the Ocean’s 8 actress was spotted in Cuba with Gambino, 34, whose real name is Donald Glover. The two are reportedly filming Guava Island directed by Hiro Murai, according to W Magazine.

It’s no secret that Rihanna has been enjoying her summer. In addition to dancing the day away in Cuba, the singer recently enjoyed a trip to the beach for her hairstylist Yusef Williams’ birthday.

For the outing, Rihanna wore a bright red bikini top paired with high-cut bottoms, showing off her toned stomach.

This past weekend, Rihanna jetted off to another tropical destination, her hometown of Barbados for her childhood friend Sonita Alexander’s wedding.

For the big day, Rihanna served as Alexander’s bridesmaid and wore a cobalt blue dress with ruffled sleeves.

Rihanna Courtesy mdollas11/ Instagram

RELATED ARTICLE: Beyoncé and Rihanna Just Made Huge Floral Headpieces the New Flower Crowns on Their Vogue Covers

When she’s not enjoying herself on vacation, Rihanna is gearing up for her fourth annual Diamond Ball.

Last week, Rihanna revealed Insecure’s Issa Rae will host and Gambino will perform.

“Issa Rae and Childish Gambino were the dream duo for the fourth Annual Diamond Ball and they’re coming!! We are honored and grateful to have them help us celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation this year,” Rihanna said in a statement.