Rihanna Goes Day Drinking with Seth Meyers — and Gives Him His Own Fenty Beauty Makeover

There’s a party at the bar, everybody put your glasses up — ’cause Rihanna is doing some day drinking with Seth Meyers!

On Thursday, the “Cheers (Drink to That)” singer, 31, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers‘ hilarious “Day Drinking” segment, following in the footsteps of stars like Kelly Clarkson and Ina Garden by going round for round with the NBC host.

The near 12-minute clip had Rihanna and Meyers throwing back shots, chugging beers, and popping bottles of champagne — all while playing a series of drinking games.

There were custom mixed drinks too, all of which Meyers, 45, concocted for Rihanna based on her catalog of hits. First came “Under My Rumbrella,” made up of straight rum, rum balls, and rum raisin ice cream in a glass that was topped with tiny paper umbrellas. Other drinks included “Veuve in a Hostess Place” (a Veuve Clicquot champagne garnished with an entire hostess Twinkie) and “Bitch Better Have My Bunny” (a tequila drink served in the headless body of a giant chocolate bunny).

From there, the two played a drinking game in which Meyers challenged Rihanna with identifying where she was based on photos of outfits she wore. If she got it right, Meyers would take a shot. Wrong? Rihanna would have to drink up.

Needless to say, Meyers ended up stumbling over his words by the end of the segment.

Also during the outing, the two asked each other for advice — Rihanna kicking things off by wondering, “If I quit music, what should I do?”

“You should be a pilot,” Meyers told her.

“I actually wanted to be a pilot [as a kid], when I realized my grades sucked,” she confessed.

Image zoom Rihanna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Later, after Rihanna doled out some advice of her own and gave Meyers his very own nickname, he tested some pickup lines on her.

“Hey, you look like a lady who was also underwhelmed by the Game of Thrones finale,” Meyers began, to which Rihanna admitted, “I don’t watch Game of Thrones.“

Luckily, Meyers had a backup. “Excuse me, are you the girl from Battleship?” he asked, prompting the star to straight up walk away.

When she returned, Rihanna sat down with Meyers to give him a makeover using some of her Fenty Beauty products, comparing Meyers at the end to one of the “blue people” from Avatar.

Image zoom Rihanna and Seth Meyers NBC

Image zoom Rihanna and Seth Meyers NBC

The segment concluded with Meyers singing one of his favorite Rihanna songs to her — 2016’s “Work” — with the aid of some nose-canceling headphones.

Rihanna has been a longtime dream guest for Meyers, who has often praised her and her music since launching his show back in February 2014. This was the singer’s first appearance on the series.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights (12:35 a.m. ET) on NBC.