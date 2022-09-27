Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By
Published on September 27, 2022 09:19 AM

Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance.

The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket.

She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon laces. Rihanna completed the look with a black cap and a large blue quilted Chanel bag.

The Fenty Beauty founder was rumored on Sunday to be in talks with the NFL to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show — and hours later, she confirmed the speculation with a simple photo.

On Instagram, Rihanna posted a snapshot of herself holding up a football — and no caption was needed, though she did put a simple period.

rihanna
Rihanna. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Many immediately commented on her photo, including the official account for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, who wrote "NFL = National Fenty League 👑." (The NFL even changed their official Instagram bio to "national fenty league" in tribute to Rihanna.)

Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagged Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag "#SBLVII."

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," JAY-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Added JAY-Z, 52, "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement, per the outlet. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Dr. Dre, who co-headlined last year's Super Bowl performance, offered words of advice to Rihanna after the announcement was made.

The 57-year-old noted that he is a "superfan" of the "Umbrella" singer and "can't wait to see what she's going to do," he told Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

"Put the right people around you, and have fun," Dr. Dre added.

