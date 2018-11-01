Disturbia! Rihanna Transforms Into a Sexy Skeleton at Rita Ora's Star-Studded Halloween Party

Many from Hollywood are celebrating Halloween across the pond!

Rihanna was among the diverse A-list crowd to attend Rita Ora‘s party at the Laylow in London on Wednesday. The pop star, 30, went for a scary yet sexy look wearing pink skull face makeup along with a black patent leather bustier and tights as well as spiky heels.

Meanwhile, hostess Ora, 27, appeared to be channeling Cher‘s character Alexandra from the 1987 film, The Witches Of Eastwick. Along with a curly brunette wig and lacy lingerie, Ora accented her outfit with metallic green eyeshadow.

The singer was joined by “For You” collaborator Liam Payne as well as actor Idris Elba, Poppy Delevingne, model Adwoa Aboah and Brooklyn Beckham.

Supermodel Kate Moss was also spotted arriving at the Halloween bash dressed as a glamorous vampire.

Iconic musician Mick Jagger also came to party wearing his usual rocker style but with a Pennywise mask.

Just the night before her party, Ora was performing with Payne at the Westfield London’s 10-year anniversary show.

Ora’s star-studded Halloween party comes days after the U.K. star debuted her hilariously impressive and accurate Post Malone costume.

Complete with a denim jacket, face tattoos and beard, Ora transformed into the “Psycho” rapper for her performance at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 26.

“Ima get Halloween started for you the right way… postttyy I LOVE YOU BRO @postmalone…ratatatatataata wass goood!” Ora captioned her series of shout-outs to Post.