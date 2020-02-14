Rihanna Confirms She Is Recording New Music, Hints at Potential Collaboration with The Neptunes

Rihanna has music on her mind.

The “Needed Me” singer, 31, confirmed that she is working on new music on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, sharing a photo taken from a soundboard in a recording studio.

“gang. back in the STU,” she captioned the candid snap.

The 9-time Grammy winner also seemingly hinted at a potential collaboration with The Neptunes, a production team composed of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, making sure to include a shot of the famed duo’s name on a screen in frame.

Image zoom Rihanna's Instagram Story Rihanna/Instagram

RELATED: Shaggy Says He Passed on Working with Rihanna Because He Had to ‘Audition to Be on the Record’

The last few years have certainly been busy for Rihanna, who launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line in 2018. Last year, she also announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

However, the pop star has never strayed too far from her musical roots.

In May, Rihanna told The New York Times’ T Style magazine she has been hard at work on a new album, which she’s been referring to as R9, but that fans should not expect a collaboration with Lady Gaga or Drake, contrary to rumors.

Image zoom Rihanna, The Neptunes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (2)

“Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening,” she said of working again with frequent collaborator Drake. “Not on this album, that’s for sure.”

Rihanna trolled fans about new music in December, sharing a teasing video of a white puppy hilariously headbanging to House of Pain’s 1992 hit “Jump Around.”

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she joked in the caption.

RELATED: Rihanna Confirms Rumors She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Just Couldn’t Be a Sellout’

The “Love on the Brain” performer also cheekily strung fans along in October when she posted a photo of herself dabbing her forehead with a tissue where a crowd of people behind her smiled and held up their phones to capture the star on their cameras.

“I feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles,” she wrote.

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram the previous month, Rihanna commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”

The album will be Rihanna’s ninth and her first since 2016’s Anti.