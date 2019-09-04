Rihanna Pledges to Help Victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas: 'It Truly Breaks My Heart'

Rihanna is vowing to help the Bahamas after the “complete devastation” caused by Hurricane Dorian this earlier week.

In two tweets on Monday, the Barbadian singer expressed her sympathy for the those affected by the storm and said that her non-profit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, would be providing aid to the islands.

“It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!” Rihanna, 31, tweeted. “You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas.”

Founded by the singer in 2012, the Clara Lionel Foundation “supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world,” according to its website.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, causing “extreme destruction.” As of Wednesday morning, the storm had killed at least seven people, according to CNN, and is moving north toward the east coast of the United States.

https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1168627814683336706

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

Image zoom Rihanna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In a recent news conference, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the Bahamas “are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” according to the New York Times.

“Our focus is search, rescue and recovery. I ask for your prayers for those in affected areas and for our first responders,” Minnis said.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Travels to Florida and the Bahamas to Help with Hurricane Dorian Relief

Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity providing support to people affected by the hurricane.

On Monday, former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel boarded a flight to join her B Strong team in providing aid and disaster relief to communities in Florida and the Bahamas.

“I’m headed to Florida and the Bahamas now and I hope you’re having a good Labor Day and I will keep you posted on what’s going on but it’s pretty gnarly,” Frankel, 48, said in a video while on her way to the airport. “My team is already at our warehouse pulling together all of our relief, and thank you all so much for offering.”

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

RELATED: The Photos You Need to See as Hurricane Dorian Hits Land

“So I’m just kind of getting down there to assess the whole situation and it’s a top priority,” Frankel said, noting that she plans to be back from her trip in time for her daughter’s first day of school.

Once she arrived at her warehouse in Miami, Frankel took her followers on a tour of the many relief supplies the organization acquired for victims of the storm — including first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, diapers, generators, food and water.

The National Hurricane Center announced on Tuesday that Dorian will slowly move north, close to the Florida east coast through Wednesday, and pass near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday before going “near or over” the North Carolina coast on Thursday. North Carolina could see hurricane-force winds and the Florida coast could experience flash flooding.